Robber breaks into Miami business with sledgehammer

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera using a sledgehammer to break into a business in Miami.

The duo could be seen outside of the Rexel Electrical Supply business, located along Northeast 67th Street and Fourth Avenue, as one of them used a sledgehammer to bust a hole inside, Feb. 10.

The thieves then loaded up merchandise into a truck outside, but then took off without the vehicle when something spooked them.

Miami Police are now investigating this case.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

