DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble in Davie.

The truck jackknifed on Interstate 595 at University Drive, Thursday morning.

Several westbound lanes were blocked by the tractor-trailer as officials worked to remove it.

The road has since reopened.

