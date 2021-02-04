Retired BSO Sgt.: FBI should serve search warrants with SWAT Team going forward

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant believes the FBI should serve future search warrants along with a SWAT Team to help prevent a similar shooting from happening.

FBI Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed during Tuesday’s shooting at the Water Terrace Apartments in Sunrise.

The two agents were serving a search warrant when the suspect, 55-year-old David Lee Huber, watched as they approached on his Ring camera. Huber was wanted on child pornography charges.

Huber then opened fire, striking Schwartzenberger and Alfin and injuring three other agents. 7Skyforce captured a window and door riddled with bullet holes at the apartment where the shooting took place.

Several questions remain two days after the shooting — could it have been prevented? Could anything have been done differently?

Giuseppe Weller, a retired BSO sergeant, worked Internet Crimes Against Children. He also worked with Schwartzenberger many times.

Weller said BSO would have only served ICAC search warrants with a SWAT Team in place to make entry, and he believes the FBI should do the same moving forward.

“They need to be on every single search warrant that they do. It has to be,” Weller said. “This is violent crimes against children. They are the most experienced, most outfitted. They can do the job. Any critical incident that happens on the scene, they’re on spot as it is. I’ve got the training, too, but not at that level.”

Weller added that once the SWAT Team makes entry and the all clear is given, then the agents can enter the area and begin their work.

“They have Kevlar helmets. Some of them have upgraded body armor, and they know the layouts of most houses, and they do a good job,” Weller said. “That’s their specialty, so why not give it to them, and let them do it? We’re the case agents. We do good online investigations. We can do all the interviews, but let them handle what they know how to handle.”

The FBI continues to investigate the fatal shooting and will determine if it could have been prevented or what could be done going forward.

