Residents protest immigration policy outside Miramar ICE office

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians gathered outside the ICE office in Miramar to protest a controversial immigration policy.

Activists carried signs and chanted outside the Miramar ICE office on Thursday.

Protesters are now demanding that the Trump administration end the policy of separating children from their parents after families illegally cross the southern border.

“Why would we do that to children? Why would we take them from their parents, to have a child, that’s … there’s no purpose other than terror,” said protester Ana Anselo. “It’s literally terrorism to strip a child away from their parents.”

The administration said they are enforcing the existing laws and is calling on Democrats to work with the White House on immigration policy.

