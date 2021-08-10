MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in a Miami condo building were ordered out of their homes in the middle of the night.

Officials ordered residents at the building located near Northwest Seventh Street and 51st Avenue need be out of their apartments by 8 a.m., Tuesday.

“My grandfather just comes in the house screaming that we have to leave immediately,” said resident Mya Ncastanedo.

7News cameras showed several corroded columns outside the building.

One resident shared videos of flooding at the building as well as other areas of concern.

The building was officially deemed unsafe on Monday after unpermitted work was stopped on Friday.

A city inspector, along with board members, took a look at the work being done and deemed it unsafe.

“As can be expected, they’re upset that they have to leave their belongings behind and that this is happening all of a sudden,” said Karla Fortuny, Chief of Staff and Communication for Alex de la Portilla.

“It’s very, very sad and it’s very unfortunate, not only for me, but there’s a lot of elderly people that live here,” said resident Maria Lejandro Perez.

“If this building is demolished, there goes our property of the house and all our memories from growing up here,” said Ncastanedo.

The apartment building has 130 units.

While residents were upset, some were thankful for the city for putting them somewhere to stay for the night.

The city said they will provide housing for the families until the issues are fixed. It remains unknown how long that will be.

“The city is giving them housing, lodging and will be paying for it until the time that they can come back to their home,” Fortuny said.

The building failed its 40-year recertification in July.

“The city had been working with the engineer for this building for weeks now, and they had given specific instructions on what to do in the building,” Fortuny said. “Unfortunately, those instructions were not followed.”

