Reserve Miami Police officer accused of DUI in Miramar bonds out

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A reserve police officer for the City of Miami who was arrested in Miramar for driving under the influence has bonded out of jail.

7News cameras captured Milton Roy Lovett as he walked out of the Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Monday night.

The suspect refused to answer any questions about his arrest and went as far as jumping over a railing in an effort to elude the camera.

Miramar Police took Lovett into custody in the overnight hours of Monday. He was charged with driving under the influence with property damage.

Officials said Lovett was driving a Hyundai Genesis when he struck a car in the 6700 block of Miramar Parkway and fled the scene. He also allegedly struck a trash bin near the initial scene.

Lovett smelled of alcohol when he was pulled over and resisted officers as he was being placed under arrest, police said.

According to an arrest report, as an officer “grabbed Lovett’s right hand, Lovett began to actively pull away from him. (Lovett) refused to release his hands and instead lunged forward.”

He also faces additional charges for resisting arrest and careless driving.

The car involved in the crash was carrying a father and his two children. No one was hurt.

Lovett is a reserve police officer for the city after he retired from 14 years of active duty service in 2013. Miami Police said he will most likely be deactivated from the reserve force.

Lovett was released from jail after paying a $4,500 bond. A judge ordered him not to consume any alcohol.

After jumping over the railing, he took off running.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.