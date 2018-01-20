MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Researchers may have found a new way to save the turtles.

A groundbreaking alternative procedure used to treat tumors on sea turtles was performed at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Saturday.

The study is being conducted on green sea turtles who grow tumors due to a herpes-like virus that affects many sea turtles around the world.

Researchers want to help rid the reptiles of these tumors because green sea turtles are a threatened species.

