Rescue crews respond to serious two-vehicle crash on Turnpike in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are currently on scene of a serious crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Tamarac.

Lauderhill and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the northbound lanes approximately half a mile south of the Commerical Boulevard exit at around 10:20 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the two vehicles involved could be seen. Only charred remains were left from one of the vehicles after it caught on fire.

Rescue officials said both drivers involved in the crash are currently being treated on scene.

The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Drivers should avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

