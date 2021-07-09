SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The death toll in Surfside continues to climb as crews rush to recover those still missing in the debris. Search teams continue to work 24/7 in hopes of providing some closure to the heartbroken families.

“They have recovered four more victims,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Thursday. “The total number of confirmed fatalities is now 64. Reporting these numbers has not gotten any easier. Please join me in keeping these families in your prayers.”

Songs of prayer were sung at Temple Emanuel in Miami Beach on Thursday. The service was held in support of the victims and families of the tragic collapse.

In Surfside, more large equipment was spotted at the collapse site with the work extending to the west and well onto Collins Avenue.

“To move at a faster pace with our recovery efforts,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky.

“In any building collapse, we would want to understand how it was designed, how it was constructed, how it was modified, how it was maintained,” said Judith Mitrani-Reiser of the Institute of Standards/Technology.

Finding out if local business codes and laws need to be rewritten to ensure safety for apartment buildings and high rises is the top priority for Miami-Dade commissioners.

They’re exploring whether laws need to be rewritten to protect everyone living in condos. Some compared the process to what they did after Hurricane Andrew.

“I was part of the efforts that were done here when we changed the codes, the county codes, the building codes,” Commissioner Javier Souto said.

“This is really just unthinkable,” said Rachel Spiegel’s, whose mother, Judy Spiegel, remains among the missing. “We understand that there is a strong possibility that we will be facing life without my mom, and that fear is horrifying. It’s really going to be hard to process and go through.”

Late Thursday night, Miami-Dade Police revealed the identities of the four victims recovered.

#UPDATE 68: We have identified five additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/QbvdEfQdt2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 8, 2021

Rescue crews continue to work to recover victims from the Surfside site.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.