Rare white alligator stolen, 43 reptiles killed in fire at central Florida sanctuary

BUSHNELL, Fla. (WSVN) — A rare white alligator was stolen and 43 other gators and crocodiles were killed in an intentionally-set fire at a central Florida reptile sanctuary.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the rare Leucistic gator named “Snowball” was taken from Animal Crossings of Florida, which is owned by reality TV stars the “Swamp Brothers,” the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Sumter Sheriff’s Capt. Pat Breeden said evidence at the scene suggests the person or persons responsible broke into the building to take the rare gator before setting fire to the facility on June 22.

By the time firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found 43 dead crocodiles and alligators in the burned building.

The Swamp Brothers, Stephen and Robbie Keszey, took to Facebook to plead for the public’s help to get Snowball back.

According to the central Florida theme park Gatorland, there only about a dozen known Leucistic alligators in existence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621.

