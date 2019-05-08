Rape investigation underway in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A rape investigation is underway in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police and Miami-Dade County Police could be seen on Corydon Drive and Hammond Drive, at around 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Neighbors said investigators have been on scene since 3:30 p.m.

Investigators have not released any descriptions of the victim or a possible suspect.

If you have any information on this rape, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

