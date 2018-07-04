Rabies alert in Kendall extended after second rabid raccoon discovered

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has discovered a second raccoon that’s tested positive for rabies in Kendall.

On Wednesday, the DOH-Miami-Dade confirmed the rabies finding and said a previous rabies alert will be extended for the next 60 days.

The boundaries for the alert are:

– Southwest 152nd Street to the north

– Southwest 187th Street to the south

– Southwest 117th Avenue to the east

– Southwest 137th Avenue to the west

Health officials said this is the second rabid raccoon this year in Miami-Dade County.

DOH-Miami-Dade is working alongside Miami-Dade Animal Services to try and identify if anyone has made contact with the rabid raccoons. In the meantime, officials said all domestic animals should be properly vaccinated against rabies and that contact with wildlife should be avoided.

“Well, I keep mine indoors all the time,” said Jorge Roldan, who lives in the rabies zone. “Yeah, we just gotta keep them on a leash, but I’ll guarantee you the majority of — 99 percent of this neighborhood doesn’t know. We’re always walking our dogs in this neighborhood and no one knows what you just told me.”

Seek medical attention immediately if you or your pets come in contact with raccoons or other wildlife.

