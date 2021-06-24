SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - As search and rescue efforts continue at a partially collapsed apartment building in Surfside, an investigation is also starting as to how it happened.

The Champlain Towers South Tower had 135 units in it. The building’s construction was completed in 1981.

So the big question is: why did the building collapse?

To see before and after pictures of the site is devastating. What was once a home for more than a hundred families is now partially rubble.

“There’s no reason for this building to go down like that unless someone literally pulls out the supports from underneath or they get washed out or there is a sinkhole or something like that, because it just went down,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Burkett said he would jog by the building often and noticed roof work was underway.

The 7Investigates Team can confirm that.

We found a Notice of Commencement dated April 5 of this year to re-roof the building.

“There was roof work being done, but there is roof work being done all the time, and it’s hard to imagine that could have been the impetus for such a catastrophic collapse,” said Burkett.

Besides that, we could only find a commencement for AC replacement in 2019 and another commencement for elevator work back in 2017.

Peter Dyga, with the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter, said for a building failure of this magnitude, it’s likely multiple factors were involved.

“We’re going to have to go back to the design of this building, to the foundation, to the structure, to the engineering calculations, to the building, to the craftsmanship, to the maintenance, to the HOA records,” said Dyga. “Everything about it is a potential contributor, and it’s, unfortunately, going to be a very long time before we know the answers.”

But Surfside’s mayor said he will be working on getting that answer.

“The first step is it’s incumbent on us to try and determine what caused this,” said Burkett.

As Surfside investigates the cause, so will the 7Investigates Team. We have since searched through code violation records and have not found any active code violations for the building.

There was one earlier this year for a violation of minimum fire standards, but that violation was already corrected.

We have also requested all building permits for Champlain Towers.

Since this building is just around 40 years old, we are trying to figure out if a 40-year inspection was recently done on the building.

The damage appears to be so severe that it is very likely what’s still standing will have to be demolished.

Those who live at the Champlain Towers South Condo are being asked to complete a Wellness Check Form as part of Miami-Dade County’s efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.