Pursuit ends in water as man flees from deputies in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chase came to an end when the man fleeing deputies landed in the water.

The chase began in Oakland Park and ended in Dania Beach on Wednesday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident was originally a domestic dispute with a possible kidnapping or someone being held against their will.

When deputies arrived to the house, a man took off in a white Mustang and began heading southbound on Interstate 95.

As deputies began chasing the vehicle, the man ended up crashing into several cars before he ran out of the car and jumped off the highway into a pond.

The pond was adjacent to a Courtyard Mariott where guests could hear what was going on.

“Just the police cars, a lot of them, three helicopters, one so low we thought it was going to land here, the dog and police running with their guns drawn. We were in the pool area behind a closed wall, and so they told us to stay in there,” said Jeanne Pelletier, who was staying at the hotel.

Traffic in the area was backed up for miles as two lanes were shut down off of Griffin Road.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the man’s car among other cars he hit remain on scene.

Deputies arrested the man, and he is expected to face multiple charges.

