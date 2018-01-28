Pulse first responder to be guest at State of the Union

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer who was the first on the scene of a deadly nightclub massacre will be a guest at the State of the Union address.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Orlando Police officer Adam Gruler will be joined by his wife Jaimi, a teacher with Florida Virtual School, at President Trump’s speech.

Gruler was the first officer to confront the gunman, who killed 49 people on June 12, 2016.

Since the shooting, the Grulers have been focused on growing their family. Last year, on National Adoption Day, the couple adopted three children, growing their family from six to nine.

