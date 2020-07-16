Publix to require customers to wear face coverings in all stores starting Tuesday

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Publix announced they will require customers to wear face coverings in their stores at all times.

“With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous in a statement.

Signs announcing the requirement will be posted at store entrances and in-store announcements will be made.

Publix said the requirement will not apply to young children and those with medical conditions who are not able to wear them.

The requirement goes into effect on July 21.

