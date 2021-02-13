Publix adds extra day for COVID vaccination sign-ups amid rollout

(WSVN) - Publix supermarkets are increasing sign-up days for people who are trying to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The supermarket chain said on Saturday that, in addition to Wednesdays and Fridays, they will add Monday sign-ups starting this coming week.

Publix is also doubling the number of counties where it’s distributing the vaccine in Florida. There are nearly 600 stores in 41 counties, including Miami-Dade and Broward, currently offering the vaccine.

Appointments open at 7 a.m.

For more information on making an appointment at a Publix location in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.