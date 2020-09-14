Protesters plead for South Florida bars and nightclubs to reopen in Phase 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida moves into Phase Two on Monday, some of those who are left out of the reopening are speaking out.

Several bar and nightclub worker and owners held a peaceful protest in Fort Lauderdale.

They were out since 9 a.m. to call on Broward County Mayor Dale Holness to reopen their places of work so they can make money once again.

Some held signs reading, “My newborn needs to eat,” and “Phase 2 is for us 2.”

The protesters said they are frustrated and in desperate need to get back to work.

“We were all waiting for Phase Two,” said Hector Perez, a club DJ. “Phase Two is here but you can’t leave us out.”

Some of the protesters are single moms who said they cannot be out of work any longer because they need to provide for their children.

“We’re not asking for money,” said nightclub employee Lina Perez. “We’re not asking for food. We’re just asking for them to open up our jobs so we could continue providing for our family.”

Hector Perez, a new father, attended the protest while holding his baby boy in his arms.

“We need an equal opportunity,” he said. “We have bills. My baby is a month old. People have been evicted. We’re all helping each other out. One by one, we have all helped each other out — we can’t do it anymore. Everything else is open and we need to be open. We need to be heard. It needs to be fair for everyone.”

Holness on Friday gave his reasoning as to why bars and nightclubs will remain closed for now.

“We know that when we look at the chart as to where the disease is transmitted greatly, bars are one of those places that are on top of the list, so for us to do it now would be foolhardy,” he said.

Outdoor activities like charter vessels will be able to operate again, but boats will have to maintain 50% capacity as guests participate in social distancing.

Bicycle rentals are also making their return during Phase 2.

In Miami-Dade County, another protest is set to take place later on Monday in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.