DeSantis: Miami-Dade, Broward to move into Phase 2 on Monday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the green light for Miami-Dade and Broward to move into Phase Two of reopening.

DeSantis made the announcement Friday.

“I’m announcing that effective Monday, both Broward and Miami-Dade county will be moved into Phase Two,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also added that the move would clear the path for in-person instruction to resume.

“Of course at the parents’ discretion, and we want to continue to offer parents the ability to do remote learning if that’s what they want to do,” he said.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also on hand for the announcement. He said that the decision to reopen schools and resume in-person learning is still pending.

Carvalho said an announcement on a decision can be expected sometime before Sept. 30.

