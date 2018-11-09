Protesters gather outside Broward Elections HQ as possible recount looms

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters have gathered outside the headquarters for the Broward County Supervisor of Elections as the county works to finish counting an unspecified number of votes from the midterm elections.

Protesters carrying signs for Republicans Ron DeSantis and Gov. Rick Scott crowed the entrance to the Lauderhill building, Friday morning.

What originally started as a trio of protesters quickly grew into a group of about 200 people, voicing their outrage in the midst of three potential recounts in the Senate, Governor and State Agricultural Commission races.

Many could be heard chanting, “Lock her up!” referencing current Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes.

Some protesters feel that there may be corruption involved in the counting of the votes.

DeSantis and Scott were initially believed to be the winners of their respective races. However, in the days after the election, votes that continued to file in tightened the race further, leading to the possibility of a state-mandated recount more likely.

Counter protesters in support of Democrat Andrew Gillum also showed up at the office.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.