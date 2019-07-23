Prosecutors seek death penalty for former Norland Senior High administrator accused of murdering coworker

MIAMI (WSVN) - The State Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty in the case against the former Norland Senior High assistant principal accused of murdering his childhood friend and coworker in Miami Gardens.

Ernest Roberts appeared in court on Tuesday morning, where his charge of second-degree murder was upgraded to first-degree murder.

His trial for the murder of 41-year-old Kameela Russell is set to begin on Oct. 15.

“When Mr. Roberts was arrested, he was charged with second-degree murder,” said Robert’s attorney, Roderick Vereen. “The State Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury. The grand jury had the opportunity to hear the state’s side of the evidence and has returned an indictment for premeditated first-degree murder.”

Russell’s body was found in a canal approximately a mile away from Roberts’ home, 10 days after she was reported missing.

Roberts was a childhood friend and godfather to Russell’s two children. She worked at Norland Senior High School as a test proctor.

He faces a first-degree murder charge and is currently being held without bond.

