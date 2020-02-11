Precautionary boil water notice issued for Rio Vista neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Fort Lauderdale officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice to residents in the Rio Vista neighborhood after crews made repairs to a water main.

The repairs to a broken valve on an 8-inch water main at Cordova Road and Southeast 11 Street were made overnight Tuesday.

Just before 9 a.m., city officials issued the precautionary boil water notice for residents in the area of Cordova Road between Southeast 11 Street and Southeast 11 Court, as well as those in the area of Southeast 11 Street east of Cordova Road.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.