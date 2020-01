NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the city of North Lauderdale.

Officials said the advisory is as a result of a pump failure in the city’s water tank, early Sunday morning.

You can find updates on the city’s website and their social media accounts.

