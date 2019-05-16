Precautionary boil water notice issued for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

The notice was issued on Thursday after City of Fort Lauderdale crews began working on emergency repairs to a water main on the 2700 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue.

Residents have been advised to boil their water until officials announce it is once again safe to drink.

Officials stated a rolling boil of one minute is sufficient to make the water safe to drink.

