Power outage shuts down Busch Gardens rides, angers visitors

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A lot of angry thrill seekers are venting at Busch Gardens after the Florida theme park let guests in despite a power outage that shut down rides.

The Tampa theme park announced on Twitter Saturday morning that power was out. It was fielding complaints hours later from people who paid for parking and admission and weren’t able to get on rides.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is experiencing a power outage, today, May 12. We are currently delaying entry into the park, and our ambassadors are working with TECO to restore power as soon as possible. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 12, 2018

Tickets to the park cost $104.99 at the gate. Parking is $20. Some guests responded to the park’s Twitter post that they were leaving with no refund.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to specific areas of the park including our award-winning ice show, Turn it up!, some animal habitats and two of our restaurants. For guests looking for additional help, please email BGA.guestinformation@seaworld.com. Thank you for your patience! — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) May 12, 2018

The park tweeted just before 1:30 p.m. that some animal habitats and two restaurants had power restored. It encouraged guests to come and enjoy free beer.

