DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Power problems lead to early dismissal at another South Florida school.

The power going out at Western High in Davie Wednesday morning.

All students were evacuated to the football field as Florida Power and Light crews worked on trying to restore electricity but several kids were overcome by the heat.

Four students had to be treated after being outside in the unseasonably warm temperatures.

Administrators decided to send everyone home for the day.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.