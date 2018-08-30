Power line fire knocks out electricity in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A power line fire has knocked out electricity for some homes and businesses in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue were on the scene of the blaze along Southwest 28th Avenue and 16th Terrace, just after 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Cell phone video sent by a 7News viewer showed the flames inching closer to a parked car on the side of the road.

Fire crews quickly put out the fire that left some neighborhoods without power.

Florida Power & Light says 158 customers were affected. They anticipate electricity will be restored by midnight.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

