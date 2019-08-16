Postal inspectors pass out flyers to find crook who robbed mail carrier in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is actively searching for a crook who robbed a mail carrier in Lauderhill.

Postal inspectors could be seen walking with flyers in hand in the area of Northwest 43rd Avenue near 12th Court, Friday.

Inspectors said a mail carrier was robbed of her postal key at gunpoint, Wednesday.

The mail carrier was not physically hurt, authorities said.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information on the crook.

If you have any information on this theft, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

