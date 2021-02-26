Port Richey grandfather arrested after allegedly raping his 13-year-olf granddaughter

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — A Port Richey man has been taken into police custody after he allegedly raped his 13-year-old granddaughter.

According to Pinellas Park Police, 51-year-old Terence Edwin Phillips was staying with the victim and her family after his Port Richey home lost power.

Fox 13 reports the teenager told detectives her grandfather came into her room and sexually battered her in her bed in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Police arrested Phillips on Thursday and have charged him with two counts of felony sexual battery.

He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

