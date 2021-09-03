SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the moment ducklings were saved from a storm drain in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Workers at a strip mall along 104th Street and Southwest 147th Avenue saw a duck pacing around a storm drain, Thursday.

Employees at a pool company grabbed their nets and were able to scoop the ducklings out of the drain.

The mother duck was reunited with her ducklings.

