Polls open in Fort Lauderdale mayor runoff election

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Polls in Fort Lauderdale opened Tuesday morning as their residents vote for a new mayor in a runoff election.

Dean Trantalis is a lawyer hoping to become the first openly gay mayor of Fort Lauderdale, and he’s facing off against the city’s former police chief and current Vice Mayor Bruce Roberts.

In January’s primary election, Trantalis won 46 percent of the vote and Roberts brought in 31 percent.

Since neither candidate won 50 percent of the vote, Tuesday’s runoff election will determine the next mayor. The election winner succeeds mayor Jack Seiler, who was first elected nine years ago and has reached his term limit.

