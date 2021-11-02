MIAMI (WSVN) - Voters across South Florida are gearing up to voice their choice on a number of topics — one of which is the change in last call for alcohol on South Beach.

City leaders proposed to roll back alcohol sales from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.

“The issue that we’re having with the crime, it’s out of control,” said voter Julio Martinez.

“I definitely believe 2 a.m. is essential, just like a lot of cities in this country,” said voter Scott Linder.

Since the proposal was introduced, there have been several rallies held by restaurant owners and employees going against it.

“A 2 a.m. alcohol ban, it’s gonna cost a lot of jobs,” one employee said.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said this new proposal will keep the area and his residents safe.

He has, however, been criticized by several people as being in the pocket of developers.

Gelber has denied this and said he wants what’s best for the city.

“We’re headed down a path that’s not healthy for anybody, especially the young people,” said voter Doris Dubay. “Change is needed. Hopefully, to the good side.”

“That’s our right. I mean, that’s our constitutional right. We all need to chip in and vote,” said Linder. “Regardless of who you vote for, your voice needs to be heard.”

Gelber is running for re-election. He faces four opponents who have never run before.

In the City of Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez is also up for re-election.

During his first run, he won the majority and is favored to win. He is also up against four candidates, none of whom have held office before.

A fifth candidate going against Suarez, Mayra Joli, has been disqualified because she did not live in Miami for a year.

In Broward County, there are 13 candidates vying for the congressional seat of the late Alcee Hastings.

Polls open at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For information on voting and polling stations, click here.

