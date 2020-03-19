Pollo Tropical offering 50% off to healthcare workers, first responders

(WSVN) - Pollo Tropical is offering a special discount for workers on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The restaurant is offering 50% off on all drive-thru or take-out orders for all healthcare workers and first responders at all Florida locations.

The offer is valid for police, fire personnel and EMTs in uniform. All healthcare workers must show a valid work ID at the time of purchase.

Pollo Tropical is also offering all customers free delivery through April 3 on orders placed through their website of through their mobile app.

Drive-thru and mobile pick up services remain open at the restaurants.

