BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are warning residents of Bay Harbor Islands to keep small children and pets indoors after a coyote was spotted roaming the city’s streets.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Bay Harbor Islands Police officers will team up to search for the coyote.

“The town put out a code red to residents advising about the coyote,” a Bay Harbor Islands Police spokesperson said. “Keep your small pets and kids away from it. We contacted FWC, and they’re going to send some officers over here to see if they can try and locate it.”

In a social media post, police warned the public: “DO NOT attempt to approach, trap or otherwise engage the coyote.”

Luci Valvo Esteves said he saw the coyote at around 5:30 p.m. near 95th Street and Bay Harbor Terrace.

“I didn’t scared, but right away, I came up and I defensive,” he said. “I gunned my scooter, and I got out of the way.”

It is unusual for the animal to be spotted in the island community, but there have been sightings of coyotes across South Florida, including Hallandale Beach, Tamarac, Margate and Dania Beach.

One Dania Beach woman said her dog was attacked by a coyote.

“I was in fear for his life, so that was my biggest fear,” she said.

Until the coyote is found and trapped, residents said they will remain cautious.

“If I see one, I definitely would be scared,” Tessa Moreno said. “I’ll keep my eyes open and tell everyone around.”

If you spot the coyote, call Bay Harbor Islands Police at 305-866-6242.

