Police: Teen accidentally shoots self while playing with gun

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself inside his Cutler Bay home.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire rescue were called to the scene, along Southwest 215t Street and 90th Court, at around 10 p.m., Tuesday.

According to officials, a 16-year-old boy was playing with a gun when he shot himself in the arm.

The boy was transported to an area hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police are now working to figure out exactly how it all happened.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.