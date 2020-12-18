Police take man into custody following standoff in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have a taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself inside of an apartment in Aventura.

Aventura Police responded to the scene in the area of Northeast 190th Street and West Country Club Drive at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

According to police, they were originally responded to a domestic violence situation.

After about a two-hour standoff, the man exited the apartment without incident, police said.

#AventuraPolice has secured the scene. The occupant of the apartment exited without incident or injury. Traffic will be allowed through momentarily and the incident scene will be reopened to residents. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/P6uHlGhwHB — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) December 18, 2020

7Skyforce HD captured an officer walking a handcuffed man out of the apartment complex.

Earlier, 7News cameras captured heavily armed officers suiting up and making several trips up and down the stairs of the complex while they tried to make contact with the man.

No injuries were reported.

