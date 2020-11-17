Police: Suspect in domestic disturbance call flees police, killed by train

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say a suspect was killed by an oncoming train while fleeing from officers.

Miami-Dade Police say Miami Shores officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a parking lot near Northeast 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a female victim with visible marks.

Detectives said the suspect, a 23-year-old man, fled from officers and went westbound towards train tracks. Police said they told the suspect to stop, but the man did not listen and was struck and killed by the train.

Police said the relationship between the man and the victim is unknown at this time and that they are notifying the man’s next of kin.

Police continue to investigate.

