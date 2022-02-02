FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are pleading for the public’s help after a man was struck and killed in Florida City.

Miami homicide detectives said Calvin Bryant was trying to cross the street in the 1200 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue on December 29.

Bryant was hit and the driver fled the scene.

He was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital. He later died from his injuries on January 14.

“The subject vehicle fled the scene of the accident, did not stop to render any aid, and ultimately, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” said Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide Det. Jeffery Childers. “We’re asking for the community’s help, those that may have seen something or heard something, to please call the 471-TIPS.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

