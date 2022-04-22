DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 59-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, Jean Claude St. Juste was last seen Wednesday, April 20, in the area of 1071 Southwest 11th Court in Deerfield Beach.

St. Juste is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He is described as bald, has brown eyes, a grey beard and a scar on his left arm.

St. Juste was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, brown pants and black sandals. Detectives believe he is traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on St. Juste’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4231 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).

