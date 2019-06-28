Police searching for teen who disappeared from SW Miami-Dade neighborhood

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to search for a teenager who disappeared from a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.
Miami-Dade Police said Justin Osvaldo Vega, 16, was last seen along the 10900 block of Southwest 107th Street, Monday.
Police said the 16-year-old left his home and has not been seen since.
Vega is described as standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds and having green eyes and brown hair.
Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt with black shorts.
Anyone with information should contact the Miami-Dade Police Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
