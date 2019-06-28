Police searching for teen who disappeared from SW Miami-Dade neighborhood

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to search for a teenager who disappeared from a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police said Justin Osvaldo Vega, 16, was last seen along the 10900 block of Southwest 107th Street, Monday.

Police said the 16-year-old left his home and has not been seen since.

#MISSING: Justin Osvaldo Vega, 16 years old, was last seen in the 10900 Block of SW 107 Street. The missing juvenile left his residence on 6/24/19 and has not returned. He may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/61SCRSTMrd — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) June 28, 2019

Vega is described as standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds and having green eyes and brown hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt with black shorts.

Anyone with information should contact the Miami-Dade Police Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

