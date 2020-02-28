Police searching for missing Northwest Miami-Dade woman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing woman from Northwest Miami-Dade.
The search is on for 37-year-old Wilmary Rivera-Butler.
Rivera-Butler was last seen Tuesday, near the 7000 Block of Northwest 41st Street.
Police said since that time, she has not been seen or heard from.
Rivera-Butler stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Rivera-Butler’s whereabouts should call Detective D. Edwards or any detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.