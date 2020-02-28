Police searching for missing Northwest Miami-Dade woman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing woman from Northwest Miami-Dade.

The search is on for 37-year-old Wilmary Rivera-Butler.

🚨 #MISSING: Wilmary Rivera-Butler, 37 years old, was last seen at 7000 Block of NW 41 Street. Please note, Wilmary Rivera-Butler may be in need of services. If seen, please call 911 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477. pic.twitter.com/cV4qYVChce — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 28, 2020

Rivera-Butler was last seen Tuesday, near the 7000 Block of Northwest 41st Street.

Police said since that time, she has not been seen or heard from.

Rivera-Butler stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Rivera-Butler’s whereabouts should call Detective D. Edwards or any detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

