Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Miami-Dade Police are searching for 16-year-old Gissel Diaz. Police said Diaz has been missing since June 17 after she left her residence near the 7300 block of Fairway Drive.

Diaz has black hair and brown eyes and stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt and light blue pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Miami-Dade Police Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300.

