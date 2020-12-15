Police searching for 2 missing teen girls from Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for two girls missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Jyselle Nia Munoz and 16-year-old Alyssa Cabrera.

Have you seen 16-yr-old Alyssa Cabrera & 15-yr-old Jyselle Nia Munoz? Both girls went missing from The Winston apartment complex on 12/13/20. It is unknown if they left together or are traveling together. Alyssa is a white female, 5’1”, 95 lbs, brown hair & brown eyes. 1/ pic.twitter.com/KRVrMwYHST — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 15, 2020

Police say both girls went missing from the Winston apartment complex on Dec. 13. It is unknown if they left together or are traveling together.

Both girls have brown hair and brown eyes, and neither have any known medical issues.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call police at 954-431-2200.

