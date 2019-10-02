Police searching for 2 missing Miramar teens

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two teens reported missing out of Miramar.

The search is on for 16-year-old Mariah Rodriguez and 17-year-old Jayson Albino.

Mariah Rodriguez (16-year-old, 5'2 tall, 115 lbs) has been missing since 9/29/19. She may be in the company of Jayson Albino (17, 5'6 tall, 130 lbs), who was reported missing on 10/1/19. Anyone with info. on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or #MiramarPD at 954-602-4000. pic.twitter.com/7w1OjDHm9O — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) October 2, 2019

According to Miramar Police, Rodriguez has been missing since Sunday, and may be in the company of Albino, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Rodriguez stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Albino stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you have any information on the pair’s whereabouts, call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.