Police searching for 2 missing Miramar teens

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two teens reported missing out of Miramar.
The search is on for 16-year-old Mariah Rodriguez and 17-year-old Jayson Albino.
According to Miramar Police, Rodriguez has been missing since Sunday, and may be in the company of Albino, who has been missing since Tuesday.
Rodriguez stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Albino stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
If you have any information on the pair’s whereabouts, call Miramar police at 954-602-4000.
