Police searching for 16-year-old Cutler Bay girl missing for a month

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl out of Cutler Bay who has been missing for over a month.

The search continues for Sarah Nunez.

According to Miami-Dade Police, she was last seen Aug. 25, near the 21200 block of Southwest 102nd Avenue.

Police said Nunez stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending