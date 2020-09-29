Police searching for 16-year-old Cutler Bay girl missing for a month

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl out of Cutler Bay who has been missing for over a month.

The search continues for Sarah Nunez.

🚨 #MISSING: Sarah Nunez, 16 years old, was last seen in the 21200 Block of SW 102 Avenue. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/dZXbP7E6wT — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 29, 2020

According to Miami-Dade Police, she was last seen Aug. 25, near the 21200 block of Southwest 102nd Avenue.

Police said Nunez stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

