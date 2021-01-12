Police searching for 11-year-old missing Homestead girl

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from Homestead.

The search is on for 11-year-old Kanaiya Smith.

Police said Smith was last seen at the home of her foster parents.

Detectives have not given any additional information on Smith’s disappearance.

If you have any information, call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.