Police search for woman who stole from Target in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole from a Target in Pembroke Pines.

Surveillance footage captured the woman walking out of the retailer, located at 11253 Pines Blvd., on July 18.

Officials said she stole $149.99 worth of merchandise from the Target while a child was with her.

Can you identify this suspect who stole $149.99 worth of items from Target (11253 Pines Blvd) on 7/18/20? The suspect is described as a light-skinned black female in her 20's, with long brown hair. Please contact Detective Christina Cruz at 954-431-2200 with any information. pic.twitter.com/qeftDQBSl9 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 3, 2020

The woman police are searching for is described to be in her 20s with long, brown hair.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.