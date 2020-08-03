Police search for woman who stole from Target in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole from a Target in Pembroke Pines.
Surveillance footage captured the woman walking out of the retailer, located at 11253 Pines Blvd., on July 18.
Officials said she stole $149.99 worth of merchandise from the Target while a child was with her.
The woman police are searching for is described to be in her 20s with long, brown hair.
