Police search for suspect using stolen credit cards in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who used stolen credit cards in Miramar.

The cards were stolen out of a car at Miramar Regional Park, Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video later captured the subject using the card at a nearby Publix and gas station.

The subject managed to spend hundreds of dollars with the victim’s credit and debit cards.

If you have any information on this subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

