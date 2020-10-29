Police search for shooter after 2 injured in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter after two victims were injured in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 18th Avenue and 69th Street at approximately 9:20 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said one woman was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the arm. Another victim was grazed by a bullet but it remains unknown if they were transported.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

7News cameras captured several officers, K-9 units and a police helicopter searching the area.

Crime scene tape could also be seen surrounding a silver Toyota with all four doors open.

