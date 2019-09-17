Police search for missing NW Miami-Dade woman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Caroline Norris, 60, was last seen at her residence along the 1100 block of Northwest 103rd Street on Wednesday.

Detectives said Norris told her family she was going to walk to a convenience store but has not been seen or heard from since.

#MISSING: Caroline Norris, 60 years old, was last seen in the 1100 block of NW 103rd Street. Please note, Caroline Norris uses a red and black walker and she has trouble with her vision. If seen, please call @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/v3V1suicTD — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 17, 2019

She uses a red and black walker and was last seen wearing a burgundy dress and a long, black wig.

Norris is said to have trouble with her vision.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray eyes.

Police urge anyone with information on Norris’ whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300. They may also call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.